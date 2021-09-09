A preview of Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration exhibit

The Craft in America Center presents Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration, an in-person and virtual exhibition that will focus on the overlooked craft of handmade piñatas and piñata-based art objects. Piñatas, ubiquitous and often the focal point of parties and festive occasions, are handcrafted and ephemeral objects that signify happiness, joy, and celebration.

This show explores how piñatas are designed and constructed, and the integral role that they play in modern material culture and as a language for artistic expression. The show presents the work of traditional piñata artisans alongside artists who reinvent and reinterpret the possibilities of the piñata through their engaging sculptural practices and strong political statements.

Participating artists include: Diana Benavidez, Roberto Benavidez, Sita Bhaumik, Amorette Crespo, Dignicraft, Justin Favela, Lisbeth Palacios, Francisco Palomares, Yesenia Prieto, Josue Ramirez, Isaias Rodriguez, Lorena Robletto, Ana Serrano, Giovanni Valderas and others.



Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America Center

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

323-951-0610

