A preview of Re:Her Food Festival, spotlighting L.A.’s women-owned restaurants

Dina Samson, the co-founder of Re:Her and co-owner/partner of Rossoblu & Superfine Pizza, joined us live with Sarah Simms, co-owner of Lady and Larder, and Kei Okumra, owner of Sugarbird, with a preview of some of the events and collabs they’re hosting for this year’s Re:Her Festival.

Re:Her’s inaugural festival, 10 Days Re:Her, debuted on the anniversary of the Women’s March in January 2021. Nearly 100 female-owned restaurants and women-run food & beverage brands came together to offer 85 events across Los Angeles County. These women have united to offer unique collaborations with other female chefs, thematic menus, one-on-one conversations among female industry leaders, and more.

Visit the event's website for more information on this year's event.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 2, 2022.