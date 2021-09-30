A preview of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ahead of its opening

Gayle Anderson previews the official opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The massive museum campus is 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, an education studio, restaurant, retail store, as well as beautiful public spaces.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-3000

***Timed Tickets are on Sale Now***

***Covid-19 Protocols Require Proof of Vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival.***

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 30, 2021.