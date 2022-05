President Elect of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Andrea Perez joined us with a preview of the 62nd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival.

This is a free community event featuring food, carnival rides, contests, live entertainment and a very large strawberry shortcake.

To learn more about the strawberry festival, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2022.