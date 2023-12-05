Gayle Anderson introduces us to the new Honda Museum known as the American Honda Collection Hall, where we can learn about Honda and Acura cars, motorcycles, outboard motors, generators, and random Hondaphernalia. Here we find both Honda’s history, some of its most influential models as well motorcycles and marine engines.

The public is invited to explore the museum and the public is invited to the Saturday, Dec. 16 Cars, Bikes, and Coffee event beginning at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about the museum and the “Cars, Bikes, & Coffee” events, visit honda.com/collection-hall/visit.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2023.