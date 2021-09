Lawrence Zarian joined us live with a look inside The Pink Floyd Exhibition at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood. Much more than Pink Floyd live in concert, the exhibition is an audiovisual and musical journey through the extraordinary universe of one of the most iconic and influential rock bands.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 17, 2021.