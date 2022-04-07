Vegan Women Summit is the world’s only event spotlighting the achievements of women and women of color in Food Innovation and plant-based, animal-free industries.

This year’s event features inspirational panels and keynotes from CEOs, celebrities, athletes and more, plus an exclusive marketplace with over 30 of the world’s most exciting plant based, FoodTech, and sustainable brands.

CEO Jennifer Stojkovic and three speakers joined us live with a preview of the event taking place on Friday.

Visit the event’s website to learn more. In-person tickets are sold out, but virtual tickets are still available.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 7, 2022.