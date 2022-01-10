A preview of what happens to the Rose Parade floats after the Rose Parade

Gayle Anderson has a follow-up report at Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, in Irwindale to learn about the recycling required by float builders for their floats, including their award-winning floats, after the parade is over!

Also, we learn about their other float building projects (MLK Day Parade and Chinese New Year Parade) and the impact the pandemic is having on those projects and we try to learn about the announcement for the theme of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats during the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats. All six of the 2022 Rose Parade Floats designed, and constructed, Fiesta Parade Floats won awards:

The UPS Store / “Rise, Shine, & Read!” / Sweepstakes Award = The most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

City of Torrance / Princess Award = For the most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under.

Kaiser Permanente / “A Healthier Future / Theme Award = For the most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme.

Donate Life / Extraordinaire Award = For the Most Extraordinary Float

Louisiana Tourism Travel / Wrigley Legacy Award = The most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation / Queen Award = For the Most Outstanding Presentation of Roses.

For up-to-date information and news on the 2022 Rose Parade floats, visit Fiesta Parade Floats’ website and follow Fiesta Parade Floats on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Fiesta Parade Floats: Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2022 Rose Parade will be Fiesta’s 33rd year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, fiestaparadefloats.com.

We congratulate all of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Award-Winning Rose Float Parade building companies!

2022 Tournament of Roses Parade Float Winners

Phoenix Decorating Company

President :

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day (Phoenix)

: Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day (Phoenix) Leishman Public Spirit

Lions Clubs International (Phoenix)

Lions Clubs International (Phoenix) Director

RFD-TV/ Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom (Phoenix)

RFD-TV/ Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom (Phoenix) Tournament Volunteer

City of Alhambra (Phoenix)

City of Alhambra (Phoenix) Past President

City of Hope (Phoenix)

City of Hope (Phoenix) Fantasy

Western Asset Management (Phoenix)

Western Asset Management (Phoenix) Americana

Trader Joe’s (Phoenix)

Artistic Entertainment Services (AES)

Bob Hope Humor

Reese’s University (AES)

Reese’s University (AES) Golden State

Wetzel’s Pretzels (AES)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (AES) International

China Airlines (AES)

China Airlines (AES) Showmanship

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation (AES)

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation (AES) Grand Marshal

Califorina Physical Therapy Association (CPTA) (AES)

Califorina Physical Therapy Association (CPTA) (AES) Isabella Coleman

The Masked Singer (AES)

The Masked Singer (AES) Bob Hope Humor

Reese’s University (AES)

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

Crown City Innovator

La Cañada Flintridge (Self Built)

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Judges

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association (Self Built)

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

Mayor

City of Burbank (Self Built)

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Founder

City of South Pasadena (Self Built)

Cal Poly Universities Rose Float

Animation

Cal Poly Universities (Self Built)

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 10, 2022.