Jaqueline Sarkissian from our sister station Fox5 in San Diego gives us a sneak peek of San Diego’s newest theme park, Sesame Place San Diego.

The all-new park will be the first Sesame Place on the West Coast, second in the country and will officially open on Saturday.

The park features 18 Sesame Street themed rides, water attractions with a big wave pool, a musical play area and live characters for photos.

Visit the park’s website for tickets and more information, or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 25, 2022.