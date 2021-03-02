A tool to bring old photos to life with eerie realism is going viral

A tool to bring old photos to life is going viral.

A website called MyHeritage recently introduced a feature called Deep Nostalgia, which uses artificial intelligence to animate faces in old photos.

Now, over 3 million people have brought their old pictures to life in just a few days.

Thanks to the realistic nature of the tool, people are going wild seeing their long-lost relatives move, blink and smile for the first time in years.

The feature is free to try, but does require signing up for the website. MyHeritage says the photo data isn’t shared with third parties.

Try the tool here: https://www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia

