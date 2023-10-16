AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), founded in 1958 by a retired high school principal, has grown to become an award-winning nonprofit organization for all ages!

Now through Oct. 18, 2023, the public is invited to participate in its Inspire Award. One of the five non-profit organizations on the Inspire Award list is Free Wheelchair Mission of Irvine, California. The non-profit organization manufactures low cost, durable wheelchairs and then partners with organizations in developing countries to distribute them. Since its inception, Free Wheelchair Mission has given away more than 1.3 million wheelchairs in 94-countries.

If enough people vote for Free Wheelchair Mission’s inspirational work, the non-profit organization will winner an additional $10,000.00 to continue its work.

To vote, use the following link: AARP.org/InspireAward.

The Inspire Voting contest deadline is Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET, 8:59 PT. The winner will be announced in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, 2023.

To learn more about the AARP Inspire Award, look at the website: Press.AARP.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 16, 2023.