Gayle Anderson reminds everyone of the AARP L.A.’s Soul Steppers virtual classes. The free hour-long sessions were held inside the mall, but the pandemic has transformed the activity into a virtual event taught by Coach Erich Nall of Ultimate Transformations Training.

AARP L.A. had planned to return to indoor classes at the plaza last month, but concerns about the contagiousness of the latest coronavirus variant, Omicron BA.5, forced the nonprofit organization to return to virtual classes. This month’s classes are Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 a.m.

AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers

Free Virtual Classes

Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 a.m.

Tuesday, August 23 at 6 a.m.

“Coach E”, Coach Erich Nall

Ultimate Transformations Training ultimatetransformations.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 8, 2022.