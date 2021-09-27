AARP offering L.A. Soul Steppers sessions

Gayle Anderson reports getting some regular exercise has been a challenge during this pandemic. It’s been an even bigger challenge for people who have physical challenges.

AARP has been offering AARP L.A. Soul Steppers; a walking group of various abilities, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, but when the coronavirus forced the closure of non-essential services and businesses, including malls, the “soul stepping” moved to a virtual experience under the direction of instructor Coach Erich Nall, owner and founder Ultimate Transformations Training.

Everyone is invited to get in on the fun (and sweating) at 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28. It’s free! If 6 a.m. is too early for you, you can still join and watch the recorded session later!

For a listing of additional AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers Walking Group sessions, visit their website.

By the way, entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to the October Entrepreneur & Small Business Listening Sessions:

Listening Session 1

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom

Register: aarp.event.com/LAListeningSession1

Listening Session 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom

Register: aarp.event.com/LAListeningSession2

Listening Session 3

Friday, Oct. 8, Noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom

Register: aarp.event.com/LAListeningSession3

Listening Session 4

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom

Register: aarp.event.com/LAListeningSession4

Also, there’s the Health Policy Summit: Wednesday, Sept.29th and Thursday, Sept. 30. The Latino Coalition for a Healthy California has set up a two-day, free Latinx Health Policy Summit. The virtual summit will highlight the future of healthcare, and strategies that advance health equity and just COVID-19 recovery agenda. Visit the coalition’s website to register.

