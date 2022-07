More than 92,000 Americans were victims of elder fraud in 2021 according to the FBI, with losses topping $1.7 billion.

Strat Maloma, AARP’s associate director of advocacy and community, shared tips to avoid scams targeting older adults.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 2, 2022.