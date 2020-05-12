Breaking News
Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci, other health experts, testify about dangers of reopening the U.S.
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Renee Tajima-Pena on her new PBS docu-series ‘Asian Americans’

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and producer of the series Renee Tajima-Peña joined live to talk about her new docu-series on PBS called “Asian Americans.” This five-part documentary chronicles the contributions and histories of Asian Americans in shaping the lives, liberties, and freedoms in our country today. You can tune into Episodes 3, 4 and 5 tonight at 8p. The docu-series will also be streaming on PBS after the broadcast tonight. For more info, you can visit their website website.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter