Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Renee Tajima-Pena on her new PBS docu-series ‘Asian Americans’

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and producer of the series Renee Tajima-Peña joined live to talk about her new docu-series on PBS called “Asian Americans.” This five-part documentary chronicles the contributions and histories of Asian Americans in shaping the lives, liberties, and freedoms in our country today. You can tune into Episodes 3, 4 and 5 tonight at 8p. The docu-series will also be streaming on PBS after the broadcast tonight. For more info, you can visit their website website.
