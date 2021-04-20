Academy Museum hosting special online program ‘Breaking the Oscars® Ceiling’

Gayle Anderson previewed the Thursday, April 22nd, 7pm online program entitled “Breaking the Oscars Ceiling.” This event is a conversation with four women who achieved significant Oscars® milestones; Sophia Loren, Whoopi Goldberg, Marlee Matlin; and singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The virtual event is hosted by Academy Museum trustee Diane von Furstenberg and moderated by the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, Jacqueline Stewart. Candid and intimate, the virtual event will celebrate the Oscar winners’ historic Academy Award wins while also allowing the opportunity to discuss past and future challenges from their perspectives as actors, musicians, comedians, and activists. The event is free, however an RSVP is required at academymuseum.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 20, 2021.