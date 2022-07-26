According to Forbes Magazine, vehicle owners are waiting longer for their cars and trucks to be repaired and can be expected to pay more for those repairs as the industry is hit with a combination of challenges that include acute labor and parts shortages and rising repair tech wages.

The publication says just as other industries have experienced labor shortages brought on by mass retirements or career changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the auto repair sector has been hit especially hard.

Formula Drift, a U.S.-based motorsport drifting series company, has developed Acceler8, a mobile automotive classroom on wheels teaching youngsters throughout the Los Angeles area. We learn about the classes and how students can sign up for the program designed to get students to work in the automotive industry.

Acceler8 Education Program

Mailing Address: 7190 West Sunset Boulevard, #32G

Los Angeles, CA 90046

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 26, 2022.