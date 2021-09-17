Actor Jason Beghe chats Season 9 premiere of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Beghe talked about the season premiere of his show “Chicago P.D.” and feels blessed it has lasted 9 seasons.

“Chicago P.D.” season 9 premieres Sept. 22 on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News