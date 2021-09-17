Actor Jason Beghe chats Season 9 premiere of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Jason Beghe talked about the season premiere of his show “Chicago P.D.” and feels blessed it has lasted 9 seasons.
“Chicago P.D.” season 9 premieres Sept. 22 on NBC.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 17, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
