Jeremy Sisto shares what it is like working with Dick Wolf on the series “FBI” and why he thinks people are connecting with the show. He also talks about the new independent film he is starring in, “Last Night in Rozzie.”

“FBI” airs Tuesdays on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. “Last Night in Rozzie” is available on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2021.