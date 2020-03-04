Actor Terrence J with stylish blazer looks for women

Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports spotlighting the more than 60 official 2020 ASICS L.A. charities. Today, Gayle featured Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. The nonprofit organization brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. As the top nonprofit home-builder in the greater Los Angeles area, Habitat LA has partnered with volunteers, donors and Habitat homeowners to build and repair more than 1,300 homes locally and worldwide since 1990, to help families achieve the stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future.

