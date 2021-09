Tom Skerritt, who fans remember from films like “Alien” and “Top Gun,” chatted about his new film “East of the Mountains.”

“East of the Mountains” is in select theaters and on video on demand today. For tickets to the Tom Skerritt tribute, featuring films like “Top Gun” and “Alien,” followed by a virtual Q&A, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 24, 2021.