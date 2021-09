David and Lorenzo Henrie talk about creating their new family movie, “This is the Year.” They share what it is like working with each other professionally. David also talks about working with former co-star Selena Gomez, who is the producer of the film. “This is the Year” is David’s directorial debut.

“This is the Year” is now available in theaters, on demand, and on all digital platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2021.