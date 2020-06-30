Actress Cara Santana on her new affordable women’s fashion line ‘The Cara Santana Collection’

Actress, entrepreneur, and activist Cara Santana joined us live with a preview of her new direct to consumer fashion collection – The Cara Santana Collection. Cara created the collection in the spirit of female entrepreneurship and the evolving business of fashion. All the pieces are under $100. Santana is also partnering with Step-Up Women’s Network, a non-profit which assists young girls in under-resourced communities. A percentage of profits of The Cara Santana Collection will benefit the organization. For more information on the collection, you can visit her website or follow them on Instagram @TheCaraSantanaCollection.

For more information on Step Up Women’s Network, you can visit their website.

