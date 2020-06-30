Actress, entrepreneur, and activist Cara Santana joined us live with a preview of her new direct to consumer fashion collection – The Cara Santana Collection. Cara created the collection in the spirit of female entrepreneurship and the evolving business of fashion. All the pieces are under $100. Santana is also partnering with Step-Up Women’s Network, a non-profit which assists young girls in under-resourced communities. A percentage of profits of The Cara Santana Collection will benefit the organization. For more information on the collection, you can visit her website or follow them on Instagram @TheCaraSantanaCollection.
For more information on Step Up Women’s Network, you can visit their website.
Actress Cara Santana on her new affordable women’s fashion line ‘The Cara Santana Collection’
Actress, entrepreneur, and activist Cara Santana joined us live with a preview of her new direct to consumer fashion collection – The Cara Santana Collection. Cara created the collection in the spirit of female entrepreneurship and the evolving business of fashion. All the pieces are under $100. Santana is also partnering with Step-Up Women’s Network, a non-profit which assists young girls in under-resourced communities. A percentage of profits of The Cara Santana Collection will benefit the organization. For more information on the collection, you can visit her website or follow them on Instagram @TheCaraSantanaCollection.