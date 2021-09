Eileen Davidson joined us live to talk about her role in “Days of our Lives” spin-off “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

The soap opera star also said leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2017 was the best decision for her well-being.

“Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem” is streaming now on Peacock. The series finale airs Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 9, 2021.