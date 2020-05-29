Actress, singer and Foster Care Advocate Jen Lilley joined us live to talk about National Foster Care Month. To raise awareness and funds for Project Orphans, Jen has launched #VoicesThatGive contest, an opportunity to give creators from virtually all walks of life including singers and actors a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000, a walk-on roll on Hallmark Channel movie and more. To enter, the #VoicesThatGive Contest, you can visit their website. You can follow Jen Lilley on Instagram @Jen_Lilley.
For more info on Project Orphans, click here.
Actress Jen Lilley launches #VoicesThatGive contest to raise awareness for National Foster Care Month
