1  of  2
Breaking News
Newsom: L.A. County can reopen restaurants, barbershops, salons Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is arrested
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Actress Jen Lilley launches #VoicesThatGive contest to raise awareness for National Foster Care Month

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Actress, singer and Foster Care Advocate Jen Lilley joined us live to talk about National Foster Care Month. To raise awareness and funds for Project Orphans, Jen has launched #VoicesThatGive contest, an opportunity to give creators from virtually all walks of life including singers and actors a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000, a walk-on roll on Hallmark Channel movie and more.  To enter, the #VoicesThatGive Contest, you can visit their website. You can follow Jen Lilley on Instagram @Jen_Lilley.
For more info on Project Orphans, click here.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter