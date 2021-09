Kimiko Glenn joined us to talk about her newest movie “My Little Pony: A New Generation.” She describes her character Izzy Moonbow as a lovable, cool character. Kimiko’s roots are in musical theater and says she was able to sing several songs in the movie.

You can catch “My Little Pony: A New Generation” on Netflix Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2021.