Mädchen Amick talks about the challenges her character Alice Cooper is facing on Season 5 of “Riverdale.” She also talks about the connection between the mental health issues portrayed on the show and her own mental health foundation, Don’t Mind Me.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2021.