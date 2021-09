Natalie Zea says although she is not the best runner, she did perform a lot of stunts on her new show “La Brea.” The show begins with a massive sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles. Those who end up inside the sinkhole find themselves in a primeval world, struggling to survive.

“La Brea” premieres Tuesday on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 24, 2021.