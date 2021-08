Actress Pauley Perrette and Associate Pastor Bridie Roberts joined us live to share details on the Hollywood United Methodist Church “Ring for the Vaccine” event.

The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Hollywood United Methodist Church

6817 Franklin Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90028

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 25, 2021.