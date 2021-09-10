Actress Susan Anton chats new hosting gig for ‘Idol Chat TV’

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Actress Susan Anton is hosting a new show called “Idol Chat TV” where she interviews favorites from past shows.

“Idol Chat TV” premieres Sunday on Retro TV and the Family Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sep. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News