Actress Susan Anton chats new hosting gig for ‘Idol Chat TV’

Actress Susan Anton is hosting a new show called “Idol Chat TV” where she interviews favorites from past shows.
“Idol Chat TV” premieres Sunday on Retro TV and the Family Channel.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sep. 10, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
Actress Susan Anton is hosting a new show called “Idol Chat TV” where she interviews favorites from past shows.
“Idol Chat TV” premieres Sunday on Retro TV and the Family Channel.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sep. 10, 2021.