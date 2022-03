Adam Richman, food author and culinary entrepreneur, joined us to share details on his new History Channel series “Adam Eats the 80s.”

The ten-episode series follows Adam as he digs into the decade’s most nostalgic and notorious foods. You can watch “Adam Eats the 80s” at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Visit the show’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 21, 2022.