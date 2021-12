Two men were killed when their vehicles collided in San Bernardino early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The crash occurred at 2:11 a.m., when a 1997 Mercedes-Benz driven by a 34-year-old man from Highland "was driving at a high rate of speed" struck a 2006 Honda Civic driven by a 64-year-old man from Yucaipa, police said in a release.