Kacey Montoya and Andy Riesmeyer meet three adoptable dogs — Lotus, Molly and Lady — from Melita’s Dream Animal Rescue in Sunday’s Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws segment.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 21, 2023.
by: Kacey Montoya, Ashley Regan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kacey Montoya, Ashley Regan
Posted:
Updated:
Kacey Montoya and Andy Riesmeyer meet three adoptable dogs — Lotus, Molly and Lady — from Melita’s Dream Animal Rescue in Sunday’s Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws segment.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 21, 2023.