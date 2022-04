Our own furry “Final Four” are competing to predict the winner of Monday’s NCAA championship game.

Four adoptable puppies from SAFE Rescue Team, each representing a competing team, raced each other Saturday morning as the anchors tried not to get distracted by a cuteness overload.

The puppies were representing Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova in the race.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 2, 2022.