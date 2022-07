Rescued senior dogs Pebbles and Arthur are looking for forever homes through Foxy and the Hounds dog rescue. Founder Terri Fox joins Kacey Montoya to discuss 15-year-old pocket Beagle, Pebbles, and 16-year-old Arthur, a Schnauzer-poodle mix.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 30, 2022.