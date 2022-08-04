Calling all foodies!

There’s no need to hop on a plane this summer. Private chef and author Adrian Forte is taking readers’ taste buds on a vacation to the Caribbean with his first cookbook “Yawd.”

Adrain joined us live with a preview of some of the delicious and flavorful recipes included in his book.

“Yawd” is available for purchase on Amazon and at major bookstores.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2022.