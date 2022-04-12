Gayle Anderson takes us to Canoga Park, California where the Aerojet Rocketdyne has built the four powerful RS-25 main engines used to help propel NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, which are scheduled to blast off in June 2022 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Testing of those engines are currently underway.

We can follow the progress of this space mission, which will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon on the Aerojet Rocketdyne website.

Artemis I will be the first un-crewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Again, the flight paves the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. You can add your name on a flash drive that will fly aboard Artemis I. Enter your name on the nasa.gov website.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2022.