In Sunday’s Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws segment, Kacey Montoya meets adoptable dogs Kiki and Pancho who are available through Inland Empire rescue organization We Rescue 4 Pawz. Founder Bari Cuthbertson discusses the ideal home for the dogs and the rescue’s upcoming Hesperia fundraiser on Aug. 27.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Aug. 7, 2022.