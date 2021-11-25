Aida Rodriguez talks about her comedy special ‘Aida Rodriguez : Fighting Words’

Comedian Aida Rodriguez talks about her comedy special where she got to travel to Dominican Republic to meet her father.
“Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” is available now on HBO Max.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 25, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
Comedian Aida Rodriguez talks about her comedy special where she got to travel to Dominican Republic to meet her father.
“Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” is available now on HBO Max.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 25, 2021.