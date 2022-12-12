Looking to boost your cash flow, especially around the holidays?

A website called Airtasker might be able to help.

The site, which has been operating in Australia for the past decade, is now making its way to the states, and that means it’s filled with lots of opportunities to make extra cash.

“The coolest thing about Airtasker is that it’s only limited by your own creativity. You can get literally anything done,” said Tim Fung, Founder and CEO of Airtasker via Zoom from their HQ in Australia.

The service works in two ways.

If you have a task you need done – whether its power washing the patio or securing tickets to a concert – you can post the details and how much you’re willing to pay.

If you want to make some extra cash, you can browse through listings near you and bid on jobs you have the skills to accomplish.

The website is filled with categories from car detailing to cat care, furniture assembly to junk removal and painting to tutoring.

“Airtasker is really a place where anyone with unique skills can make money utitizing those skills,” said Fung.

I met up with tasker Jose Delgado, who was completing work in Los Angeles hanging outdoor lights and power washing a children’s playset.

“That’s what I love about Airtasker that it gives me the ability to work whatever I want, whatever day I want, I get to pick the tasks that I like to do,” said Delgado.

He told me he is most looking forward to the flexible income and flexible schedule.

“Whatever task is available that I feel that I have the ability to complete, that’s what I feel comfortable doing,” said Delgado.

Airtasker has cost guides on its website, so taskers and posters have an idea of what to charge and pay. The site holds job money in escrow until work is complete, taking a cut of between 10 and 20 percent of the funds.

On its website, Airtasker says that U.S. taskers are earning up to $2500 a month.

“People can verify their ID, they can add a background check, they can add various trade licenses to the platform as well, all of these are trust signals that helps people trust people in their community more and get more done,” concluded Fung.