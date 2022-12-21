It’s that time of the year when the Santa magic is strong! If you’ve been looking for a way to connect to the North Pole, these apps can help.

Capture the Magic

This is a fun app that lets you add Santa to any photo. Just snap a picture or select an existing one from your camera roll and you can drag and drop Santa in! You can also move and resize Santa for the perfect effect. The basic Santa stickers are free or you can pay to unlock additional characters or poses.

Portable North Pole

PNP is an annual favorite and one of the slickest ways to get a personalized video message from Santa. Select from a wide range of video types, themes, and messages. Then, input some information about the recipient including their name, hobbies and even photos of them.

PNP will generate a high-quality video your kids can watch over and over. There’s even a reaction cam so you can record their little faces as they watch the magic unfold.

New this year are printable gift tags with a QR code your recipient can scan to watch their personalized video.

A basic personalized video is free but if you want anything more personalized or additional themes, you can pay to unlock more.

Message from Santa

No spam here! You’ll definitely want to pick up this call. An app called Message from Santa can arrange for a real call from the North Pole.

Again, just enter in some information about the recipient and set a delay and your phone will ring with a call from the big man himself.

You can get the basics for free on this app, but there are a lot of long ads in between calls, so be prepared for a bit of waiting and clicking to get rid of the ads. However, once Santa is on the line the effect is pretty fun.

Alexa Naughty or Nice Quiz

Curious where you stand this year? Just ask Alexa!

Say “Alexa, open Naughty or Nice Quiz” to activate a feature that captures the spirit of the season. Alexa will guide you through a series of fun and ever-changing questions to determine if you’ve been naughty or nice.

This is appropriate for kids of all ages.

Elf Ideas App

Finally, if you’re kids are obsessed with Elf on the Shelf, check out the official Elf Ideas App.

It features an Instagram style feed of the best Elf photos, with poses sure to make you laugh.

There are also fun videos, news and music, all from the North Pole.

Windows Ugly Sweater

This year’s Windows Ugly Sweater featuring Clippy is sold out, but proceeds support the College Success Foundation. It helps underserved students achieve their educational dreams. While you can’t get the sweater at the point, you can still donate to the cause and make an impact in someone’s life.