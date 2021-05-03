Alexandria House continues to help women and children safely transition out of homelessness

Judy Vaughan, founding director of Alexandria House, and former resident Jamese Banks joined us live to share how the transitional residence provides hospitality and hope.

Alexandria House provides safe and supportive housing for women and children who are in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.

Alexandria House accepts mothers and their teenage boys. For more info on the organization, visit AlexandriaHouse.org.

Judy Vaughan was recently named one of Tory Burch’s Empowered Women.

Tory Burch, in partnership with Upworthy, will choose one woman a month who will receive $5,000 to give to a non-profit of her choice through the Tory Burch Foundation. To nominate an inspiring woman in your community, visit toryburch.com/empoweredwomen.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2021.