Actress Alfre Woodard joined us live to talk about Season 2 of the hit science fiction drama “See” and filming the series in the cold wilderness.

Alfre also said she can tell a lot about a fan based on which one of her films they identify her with.

Season 2 of “See” starts streaming on Apple TV+ Aug. 27.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Aug. 20, 2021.