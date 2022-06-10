Style expert Alison Deyette joined us with several Father’s Day gift suggestions for everyone on your list.
Visit Alison’s website for more information and gift ideas. You can also follow her on Instagram.
For more information on the items featured, see below.
- Specialty meats and seafood from Crowd Cow
- Outdoor pizza oven from Cook with Carbon
- 360 swivel chair from Orbit Beach Chair
- Denago city model electric bike from Bike.com
- Magnetic wristband from RAK Pro Tools
- Comfortable loungewear from Jannuu
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.