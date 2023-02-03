Style expert Alison Deyette joined us live with several Valentine’s Day food suggestions for a delicious and indulgent stay-at-home evening. She also shared gift ideas for him and her.

– Premium Wagyu beef from WagyuShop.com

– Beef jerky gifts from ManlyManco.com

– Chocolate fondue from Boska.com and Amazon

– Artisan, high-quality chocolate from Scharffenberger.com

– Valentine’s Day cookie box from Cookiegood.com

– Hand-stamped Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts from MadebyMary.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2023.