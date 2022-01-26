‘All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of The Walt Disney Archives’ at Bowers Museum

Gayle Anderson visits the Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, which lets visitors see the jewelry and accessories from “Titanic,” “The Princess Diaries” and some of their favorite Disney and 20th Century Studios films in a way that they have never been able to before.

“All That Glitters” three main sections each explore different facets of how jewelry is used to tell stories: “Jewelry Informs Character” explains what wearable accessories tell viewers about characters; the “Feature Vault” offers a jaw-dropping look at the most prized jewelry and accessories inside the Walt Disney Archives; and “Reflections on Reality” includes displays that tie earrings, cuff links, rings, tie pins, and more back to the Disney films and parks that they originated from.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.