AltaSea and Project Blue

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro at AltaSea, a nonprofit organization that offers Project Blue, a high quality, educational content for science inclined student middle and school students.

The ocean economy program is a partnership among Dr. Robert Ballard of the Ocean Exploration Trust; the man who discovered the sunken Titanic Ocean Liner, Diane Kim of Holdfast Aquaculture, & Rusty Jehangir of Blue Robotics.

There are detailed and comprehensive Project Blue lesson plans, blogs, and videos.

Project Blue

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

