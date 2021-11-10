AltaSea at the Port of L.A. hosting its first community open house since the start of pandemic

Gayle Anderson was in San Pedro at the Port of Los Angeles, where AltaSea has been hosting its first open house at the 400-thousand square-foot campus. This is the first open house in more than two years, delayed by the current pandemic.

AltaSea, a Blue Economy Incubator, recently received 12-million-dollars from the state of California and the Port of Los Angeles. It is quickly building up the campus and it has announced plans for installing the nation’s largest rooftop solar installation at a US Port. Additionally, AltaSea now has an expansive new USC seaweed lab on campus.

Visit AltaSea’s website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2021.