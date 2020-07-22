Alternative Baseball Organization for teens and adults with autism and special needs hopes to bring league to L.A.

The founder and executive director Taylor Duncan joined us live to tell us all about the Alternative Baseball Organization. Alternative Baseball is a non-profit providing an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults (ages 15+) with autism and other special needs. They are searching for coaches/managers, volunteers, and players to start new programs in cities all across Los Angeles, Long Beach, and the Inland Empire. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 22, 2020.