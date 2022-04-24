Radio host Lisa K. Foxx and committee member Eric Poness appeared on the KTLA Weekend Morning News to share their inspiration for supporting the Alzheimer’s Association’s upcoming Purple Spring Gala.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Neue House Hollywood and is hosted by the organization’s Southern California chapter.

Comedian Wayne Brady will emcee, actress Yvette Nicole Brown will receive the Championship Award and KTLA reporter/anchor Lynette Romero will be honored and speak about her mother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

To participate or donate, click here.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 24, 2022.